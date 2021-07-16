New Additions Are Making The Smith River Greenway Into A Kid Friendly Beautiful Trail In Eden, NC – Mike Swanson (07/16/20210)

If you are looking to get out of your house and start to get some exercise or are looking to get the kids off the internet then you may want to consider taking an excursion to the Smith River Greenway walking trail in Eden, North Carolina.

Several new additions to this one and a half mile trail have made it into a more kid friendly and beautiful path to wonder and explore. The trail can be accessed from one end at the YMCA on Kennedy Street or from the other end at the Island For Landing, where you also will find a picnic shelter and rest room. This makes it a great place to eat a carry along lunch or a simple snack.

If you start from the YMCA one of the first things you’ll see once you get on the trail is this welcoming sign.

This is “Penelope” and she will greet you. This is also the first of several kid stations that have things for young children to play and learn with. Some of the stations education them about nature and some, like this one help them understand how things like gravity work.

Each station has a sign telling the story of “Penelope” and her friends and as you walk their story evolves. So, the trail enables parents to take children on a trail that has a learning story on it and be interactive. But if you are alone or with adults the beauty of the trail can be just as fun for you. The trail was first designed to attract butterflies and birds and you’ll likely see some if you take it, but several new bushes have been planted to attract even more of them.

I admit I’m a pretty lousy photographer, so these photos don’t really do justice to the beauty of this trail. You’ll have to check it out for yourself. It’s in Eden, NC, not far from Reidsville off highway 29. You can find more instructions on how to get there on its official website here.

-Mike

