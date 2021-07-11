Is The Price Of Gold In A New Downtrend Or Stabilizing? – Mike Swanson (07/11/2021)

In June the price of gold took a hit and fell from over $1900 an ounce down to $1750. It has since bounced back above $1800, but we saw a nasty down day in the middle of last week in mining stocks, although they bounced back Friday. How can we make sense of these gyrations on a technical analysis chart? Is this a new downtrend in gold and silver playing out or a simple stabilization?

I talk about these questions in this video.

In case you missed it you can find the interview I did with Ike Iossif of marketviews.tv about his money flow indicators here.

-Mike