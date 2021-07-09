The Individual Stock Market Trader Has Not Been Deterred By Volatility – Mike Swanson (07/09/2021)

In this live stock market stock trading session I talked about the activity inside the stock market by small stock market traders. Robinhood accounts are a focus. They have not been deterred this year by the recent stock market volatility, but their influence is growing in the markets. Where is this leading them and what are the implications?

This is all a fascinating thing to see, but technical analysis charts are not being used the way they should be as people are not using the right tools to navigate the financial markets. If you are new to trading grab my book Strategic Stock Trading.

