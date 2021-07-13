How To Invest In The Housing Market Through The Stock Market – Mike Swanson (07/13/2021)

Real estate prices are rising in a bull market. They are up nationally over 14% in the past twelve months. Last year around September I decided that I wanted to invest in real estate and looked at the various ways that I could do it. I came to the conclusion that the best and simplest way for me to do it was on the stock market. In this video I talk about an exchange traded fund I own in my IRA that does this and the Colombia Property Trust company that I own a position in too also. I like investing in stocks that pay dividends, having steady earnings, instead of real speculative money losing companies that are so popular right now, but tend to be flashes in the pan.

-Mike