3 Best Gold Stocks That are Dirt Cheap Right Now, But Not for Long – Source – MarketTactic

The longest economic expansion in history is officially over.

Now the cycle turns to gold. Smart investors will too…

One company offers the best leverage to the rising price of gold. The second is poised to duplicate the success of the 70-bagger it’s adjacent to. The third, K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF) could be the best wealth-building opportunity in today’s market.

Gold has entered a once-in-a-generation investment era, one that gold investors have waited a lifetime for.

Junior gold explorer stocks are soaring at an outrageous pace. The market is no longer surprised by 400%+ to 1,500%+ returns.

And small gold stocks look to have a lot more run.

And it’s all due to big-gain hunters’ favorite word… “leverage.”

Because while the price of gold has jumped 24% in the past year… the shares of junior gold explorer stocks have soared 10X, 50X, even close to 100X higher than that.

So don’t listen to the hand wringers and doomsters fretting that the price of physical gold has stalled.

Because the steady price of gold is the flame that’s been igniting the eruption of historic returns from junior gold miners.

A modern day gold rush is underway right now in the Canadian province of Newfoundland.

Now, because of its breathtaking new gold property, K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF) could be the biggest winner of all.

That’s because K9 Gold’s property could hold unprecedented amounts of gold.

How unprecedented?

Geologists now believe that K9’s Newfoundland, Canada, property contains concentrations that range between 31 grams of gold per ton and 22 g Au/t.

That means K9’s Stony Lake Gold Project could hold 20 to 30 times more gold per ton than the average 1.5 g Au/t in open pit gold mine.[i]

30 times the gold, huge leverage, and perfect timing define the K9 Gold opportunity.

And, thanks to the sudden leverage you gain with junior explorers, K9 Gold could be set to move to the head of a class of stocks that are already generating once-in-a-lifetime gains.

Because of its massive gold concentrations, it’s not hard Imagine K-9 Gold with the potential to top companies such as Arbor Metals (TSXV:ABR), which jumped 945%,[ii] between March 2020 and late January 2021.

Or Benz Mining (OTC:BENZF),[iii] which was up 1,819% during the same 11 months, Aztec Minerals (OTC:AZZTF) [iv] up 550%, and Omineca Mining (OTC:OMMSF), [v] which had a nice 180% run.

And that’s not cherry picking a list of junior gold winners. They’re everywhere.

Among K9’s nearby neighbors in Newfoundland, Sokoman Minerals (OTC:SICNF) is up 376% in the past 11 months.[vi] Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDFF) is up 259%,[vii] and New Found Gold (TXV:NFG) is up 320%.

That mega leverage is even driving the heck out of stodgy old junior gold ETFs.

Between March 2020 and early January, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDXJ) jumped 137% from $24.66 to $58.51.[viii]

Meanwhile the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miner Index (NYSE:JNUG) was up 232% over those same 11 months,[ix] and Sprott’s Junior Gold Miner ETF (NYSE:SGDJ) was up 177%.[x]

Now, there’s actually a chance to cash in on the junior-gold dream of sustained personal wealth.

When you look at all these gains, what should jump out to you is that they represent a master class in the power of leverage.

Because, while it tanked in March 2020, the price of physical gold was only up 24% in late January 2021.

Yet, you’ve seen how investors could have cashed in sensational gains with junior gold stocks… gains that soared as high as 1,800%.

That is the power of leverage… and the way 2021 is shaping up, your leverage with junior gold stocks such as K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF) will only gain strength.

That’s because the forecast is for gold prices to make history again… to jump past the all-time high of $2,036 it set on August 3, 2020.

Goldman Sachs predicts gold $2,300 an ounce this year.

Bank of America set its mid-term forecast at $3,000 an ounce.

Bloomberg Intelligence has gold soaring to $4,000 an ounce by 2023.

And Frank Homes, CEO of U.S. Global Investors, which is famous for its mining mutual funds, didn’t blink at the $4,000 forecast. He agreed.

Such numbers mean all junior gold stocks could keep reaching new highs.

But, the one with the potential to soar to the greatest heights is K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF).

Gold exploration activity has been skyrocketing throughout the province of Newfoundland on the Canadian Atlantic coast.

Millions of ounces in the yellow metal are being discovered, which has triggered an explosion in investing activity and soaring share prices from junior companies uncovering the richest resources.

For investors seeking an early entry into a well-positioned junior, K9 Gold Corp’s Stony Lake Gold Project sits as a standout opportunity in one of the best gold-bearing regions in the province.

An immediate opportunity thousands of years in the making.

Over many millennia, Newfoundland’s unique geology evolved out of opposing continental tectonics that pressed millions of tons of gold-bearing ore to the surface. It created distinctively evident structural trends where gold can be concentrated in high-grade ore bodies.

K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF) holds 13,025 hectares along 27 kilometers of the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in central Newfoundland.

The Cape Ray trend has already proven itself as a prolific carrier of gold ore. To the southwest, Marathon Gold is aggressively drilling on trend announcing exceptional results well above economical cut off grades. Proven reserves have already passed 1.3 million ounces Au along with additional data that puts combined reserves and resources above the 4.6 million ounce mark.[1]

The impact of these resources has sent Marathon share soaring. Just four years ago, you could have locked in share at around 15¢ per! In mid-August it hit $2.60/share! That’s over 17-fold in share price gains!

Could you expect similar gains from an early start in K9 Gold Corp? Now is the time to look into it.

K9 not only lies on the same trend as Marathon, historical exploration on the site strongly suggests significant undiscovered gold potential. And as you will see in a moment, its stock lies in ground floor territory that could soon fly in value.

Here’s why K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF) holds such strong growth potential.

As far back as 1989, Canada’s largest diversified resource mining company, Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) moved exploration geologists onto the property to seek, find and report on the gold prospects. At the time, gold prices were crashing on a path to under $400. Though the Picket geology report came in favorably for its gold findings, Teck officials tabled the project and ultimately sold the claims.

In 2018 a detailed compilation of all historical exploration from the Picket report, along with substantial exploration data accumulated over subsequent years, was published for the Stony Lake property and properties bounded to the northeast on trend.

The report concludes: “There have been significant gold discovery results from past intermittent exploration work on the current Stony Lake East Project area…hosting very anomalous to high-grade gold values in tills, soils and rocks occur on District Copper’s Project.”

The same report identifies Sokoman’s Moosehead discovery to the northeast as being exceptionally rich. From that same report:

“The Moosehead property has seen more than 25 years of sporadic exploration, with discoveries of angular, epithermal-style auriferous quartz vein boulders assaying up to 442 g Au/t (13 oz Au/t) and drill intersections of up to 171 g Au/t (5 oz Au/t) over 1.5 m, 14.1 g Au/t over 16.8 m and 112.0g Au/t over 2.0 m.” (Emphasis from the original document!)

These are stunning assays well above typical economic cut-off grades at today’s gold price and point clearly to the enormous gold mineralization potential that exists in these Newfoundland trends.

The discoveries continue to build.

In late October the company announced results from its initial step-out drilling, which continues to intercept significant gold mineralization on trend; 22.3 g/t over 41.35 meters and 31.2 g/t over 18.85 meters! Again, these are exceptional results that appear to be the start of more to come.

This would represent 20 to 30 times more gold than the normal open pit gold mine.

Recent exploration work bears out K9’s potential on the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake trend.

In 2019, an extensive field program was launched on the K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF) prospect to map and further sample gold mineralization near surface. In addition, a property-wide magnetometer and radiometric survey was commissioned to map structural features and identify target areas for advanced on-the-ground exploration.

Eight areas of highly anomalous to high grade gold (15.05 g/t) mineralization were delineated and are now targeted for further exploration that can yield 43-101 compliant resource calculations.

Newly identified mineralization zones.

At current gold prices and with the relatively low cost of mining these near surface resources, economical cut-off grades can begin at 0.5 grams/per ton gold (Au). Updated exploration results identified seven high-quality prospects at Stony Lake for advanced exploration with multiple assays ranging from cut-off grade to four grams per ton Au.

Referring back to the regional map at the top of this report, data released by K9 Gold Corp management describe Stony Lake as being geologically analogous to the New Found Gold Queensway project which lies to east on a parallel gold trend.

Rich neighbors abound.

New Found Gold got an earlier start in the region, launching its sampling program in 2016.

Since that time, the company has released numerous gold findings that gave them a jump start on share price growth. On October 2, 2020, Mining Journal reported that:

“Shares in newly-listed explorer New Found Gold shot up to a fresh peak on Friday as the company reported high-grade results from its first drill hole at the Lotto zone, at its Queensway project in Canada’s Newfoundland.”

“Hole NFGC-20-17 returned 4.75m at 41.2g/t gold from 35m and 5.15m at 25.4g/t from 57m.”

“New Found Gold has said there was “strong evidence to suggest” the Central Newfoundland gold belt held many similarities to the Bendigo goldfields in Victoria, Australia, which hosts Kirkland Lake Gold’s high-grade Fosterville mine.”

Why is this important?

Please note that Mining Journal described New Found Gold as “newly listed” in the U.S., but it came to America too late for the big gains. The stock price had already been run up on Canada’s Toronto Exchange where the shares rocketed on news of its Queensway exploration progress. From its March low of 69¢, shares soared to a recent high near $4.00 CAD per share.

The door to this entry-level buy on New Found Gold was closed even before it got started!

However, K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF) stands wide open!

Step into junior gold opportunity with the combination of a vast potential, and timing unlike any you might ever run across again.

As of today’s report, K9 trades under 30¢/share in the US and it’s just getting started. Advanced work on trend with Sokomon bordering on the north and Marathon to the south, along with significant historical exploration on site suggest that K9 Gold Corp stands out as an entry-level opportunity capable of explosive gains for those who lock in an early shareholder position.

Consider moving quickly. Newfoundland is in the midst of a modern day gold rush that has investors pouring into the province and growing wealth right now. You do not want to miss this.

Not only is the Newfoundland gold rush fueling new investor excitement, the underlying asset itself has been soaring…with no end in sight.

Bank of America famously projected the world will hit $3,000 gold by the end of 2021. That’s over 50% higher than gold priced today. Soaring gold prices like this could double or triple the growth curve K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF) posts on its resource valuations alone. Bloomberg reports:

“Bank of America Corp. raised its 18-month gold-price target to $3,000 an ounce — more than 50% above the existing price record — in a report titled “The Fed can’t print gold.” “The bank increased its target from $2,000 previously, as policy makers across the globe unleash vast amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus to help shore up economies hurt by the coronavirus.”

That’s another reason to move on K9 without delay. If gold were priced at $3,000 right now, K9 shares might be two- to three-times higher!

Of course, there is substantial risk that has to be considered as well. Gold prices could reverse. K9 Gold Corp could fall short of expectations. Any investment into a junior resource company should be considered as a high risk for substantial if not complete loss of your investment. Limit your investment decision only to that amount you feel comfortable with putting into a high-risk investment.

But keep in mind, for building wealth, few opportunities can match what can be earned from a well-placed position in a successful junior company holding the potential of K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF). Look at the results that neighboring projects gained from their earlier start. Share prices soared by triple digits in a matter of just months. The key is that those gains were earned by investors who secured those early positions…exactly where K9 appears today.

Yamana Gold (AUY) has been on fire

There aren’t many companies that treat their shareholders better than Yamana. They like to spread the love, and they’re doing it in spades right now.

The company’s dividend was already among the highest in the industry, but with earnings growth on fire at a massive expected 2020 EPS growth rate of 123%, Yamana has bumped its dividend four times in the past year.

Yamana is a testament to the power of leadership, a quality you’ll see surface again in the third and most interesting stock in this report. Yamana knocked around the mining space for 10 years or so until Peter Marrone knocked on the door in 2003. Marrone was a Toronto investment banker, and he decided there was opportunity in the mining sector, so he bought Yamana for $18 million.

Today Yamana is the 14th largest mining company in the world, with a $3.3 billion market cap. Between Marrone’s 2003 purchase of the company and today, Yamana has made more than six profitable junior miner acquisitions, including the enormous El Penon, one of the largest gold mines in the world, located in the mineral-rich Maricunga Gold Belt of Chile.

Today Yamana has five producing assets and a production platform of one million gold equivalent ounces. The company recently reported yet another quarter of free cash flow generation. Which means there’s probably not a better mining company out there that is better position to take advantage of soaring gold prices now and in the future.

If you’re more comfortable with the kind of solid but conservative companies that Warren Buffett invests in, Yamana is a great buy right now, trading at a comparatively cheap 13.1 times earnings. Which brings us to the third dirt cheap gold stock you’ll want to take a look at.

Starr Peak Exploration (STRPF) is at the gate and ready to run

If you haven’t heard of Amex Explorations (AMXEF), you’re probably not in the tiny group of investors that scored a 70-bagger in the last two years. On a good day, AMXEF trades 100,000 shares. Even after the stock started to rise consistently throughout 2019, daily trading volume seldom peaked over 30,000 shares.

Then the economy stopped expanding, gold took its turn, investors starting scanning the gold stocks, and a lucky few landed on Amex Explorations. But Amex isn’t the star of this story. Starr Peak Exploration (OTC: STRPF) is. Starr Peak has staked its claim of a property that is just a hairsbreadth away, literally only one kilometer from the land where Amex made a world-class gold discovery.

Now the company is lining up to duplicate the major success Amex has enjoyed.

Starr Peak is getting ready to drill. Even the founders of Amex believe Starr Peak is going to hit very rich pay dirt, and so they jumped in right away as shareholders. Starr Peak is one of those rare juniors that’s fully funded for an ambitious drill campaign. That means no endless waiting while management runs around drumming up cash to start the engines.

All this is happening in Quebec, one of the richest mining venues in one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions on the planet. After the stunning stock gains achieved by Amex, Starr Peak could likely see significant stock gains just from riding Amex’s coattails. But Starr Peak is more than that. The company has solid potential for a major discovery within a short timeframe. All of which makes STRPF a good stock to consider for rapid and significant gains.

Don’t let the gold bull market pass you by

Now is the ideal time to act aggressively and both maximize your profit potential and limit your risk exposure.

Remember…

The underlying asset, gold, appears on track for a major bull run through 2021 and beyond. Central banks are debasing currencies at an alarming rate, putting significant upside pressure on gold. BofA calls for $3,000 gold by the end of 2021, over 50% higher than today. A modern day gold rush is underway right now in the Canadian province of Newfoundland. Millions of ounces are being discovered, which has triggered a global rush of investing interest into the region. K9 Gold Corp launched an exploration program on what’s known to be one of the most prolific gold trends in Newfoundland, the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend. Bounded on the north by Sokoman Minerals and further to the south with Marathon Gold, recent and historic exploration has documented millions of ounces of gold resources all along this trend shared by K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC, OTC: WDFCF)

The conclusion is simple. Now is an ideal time to be making a move on gold. Everything is aligned for growth and few investments in the market today offer the rapid growth potential of a gold exploration company. To get started, visit the K9 Gold Corp website through this link and make sure you enter your email address for future information and breaking news. Stay ahead of the market to make the most of your investment decision.

1https://marathon-gold.com/site/uploads/2020/10/21-10-2020-Marathon-Announces-Latest-Berry-Drill-Results-vFinal.pdf

2https://www.macrotrends.net/1333/historical-gold-prices-100-year-chart

3Source: First Year Assessment Report on the Geology and Geochemistry of the Bishop’s Falls Property, 1990, J. Wayne Pickett

4National Instrument 43-101Technical Report: Compilation of Historical Geological, Geochemical and Geophysical Exploration Work Carried Out Over the Stony Lake East Epithermal Gold Project, 2018, Larry Pilgrim , P. Geo, page 26

5Ibid. page 27

6#

7 https://www.mining-journal.com/discovery/news/1396436/lotto-find-lifts-new-found-gold

8 https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/stocks/NGD-T/

9 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-21/bofa-raises-gold-target-to-3-000-as-fed-can-t-print-gold

10https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-21/bofa-raises-gold-target-to-3-000-as-fed-can-t-print-gold

THIS ARTICLE ORIGINALLY POSTED HERE.



Disclosure : Neither Timingwallstreet, Inc., the publisher of this website, nor Mike Swanson, its head editor, owns shares of any of the stocks mentioned in this article at time of publication (07/12/2021), although Swanson is considering making a new trade in Yamana Gold in the coming weeks, which he has bought and sold in the past. This article was originally written as part of a paid advertisement campaign with Market Tactic Media Ltd., details of which can be found on the original article posted here.