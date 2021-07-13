The Ferguson Uprisings and the Death of Danye Jones w/ Ray Nowosielski & John Duffy – Parallax Views (07/13/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, a new podcast on iHeart Radio is making waves by revisiting, in light of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in response to the death of George Floyd, the Ferguson uprisings of 2014 and the strange death of a young man in their series After the Uprising. Those uprisings came about after the death of Michael Brown and caused renewed discussion about policy brutality and racism. They were also followed by a series of strange deaths, most notably that of 24-year old Danye Dion Jones. Danye’s mother Melissa McKinnies, a prominent activist in the days of the Ferguson unrest, found her son hanged in her backyard. Although ruled a suicide, Danye’s family did not accept that conclusion and gave reasons for their belief that Danye was murdered.

This is the case that Ray Nowosielski and John Duffy explore in their new podcast series After the Uprising. It’s a true crime case that bears social relevance in the age of BLM and questions about police misconduct. And the series, which only recently began airing, promises explosive and shocking revelations.

Ray Nowosielski and John Duffy previously joined Parallax Views to discuss their excellent 9/11 book The Watchdogs Didn’t Bark: The CIA, NSA, and the Crimes of the War on Terror, which detailed curious intelligence agency failures related to the September 11th, 2001 attacks. Like The Watchdogs Didn’t Bark, After the Uprising is not a conspiracy series or a so-called “Truther” investigation. In this episode we discuss that as well as how John and Ray were able to tackle their subject in a non-exploitative way, the key elements of the case covered on the series so far, whether issues like police brutality should be treated as purely partisan political issues by society (Answer: A resounding no), and much, much more!

Source: The Ferguson Uprisings and the Death of Danye Jones w/ Ray Nowosielski & John Duffy