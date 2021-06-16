Hancock Collection Assassination Nexus – Source – Ochelli Effect (06/16/2021)

“The Assassination of John F. Kennedy is the topic of discussion as we continue the series of podcasts on the collected works of Author Larry Hancock. This presentation focuses on methods needed to navigate the many testimonials that liter the JFK research landscape. Chuck and Larry discuss the top-down and bottom-up plans and decisions that end up with regime change. Establishing connections and relationships between agencies and individuals that make sense beyond vague ideas of conspiracy is not a simple task. This conversation is unlike any that Larry has had regarding this book,” writes Chuck Ochelli.

To listen to this podcast as an MP3 file click here.