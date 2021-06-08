Bitcoin Crashing To $16,000 Would Be Completely Normal If We Look At Its Historical Price Action. Are Traders Still In Denial? – Chris Vermeulen (06/08/2021)

Chris Vermeulen joins Greg Dickerson from Dickerson International for the first time to discuss the historical price action of bitcoin and what we can expect in the future. It may seem like the correction is over with bitcoin dropping 54% in a matter of weeks but when you look at its history, having a 70 to a 90% correction is completely normal. That is why we still see a strong possibility of a downside move to $16,000-$20,000. But are traders in denial and expect instead to get rich quick and go to the moon? Watch to learn more.

