Powerful Swiss Report On Inflation Impact On Markets Released + A Top Stock – Mike Swanson (06/08/2021)

I just read an excellent research report put out by Swiss firm Equity Research that gives a good overview of the inflation trend and how it is impacting several key markets. Reflation and inflation are the two key trends impacting all of the markets and really the US economy right now. Profiting from that means looking for the sectors that are benefiting the most from it. It is no coincidence that the ARKK ETF and many of last year’s popular fad stocks began to falter as money went into these new leading sectors. This is the great rotation.

This report also highlights one of my top stock picks for this year, Sonoro Gold (OTCMKTS: SMOFF).

As you can see Sonoro is sidestepping up. I made it my stock pick of the month earlier this year. My new June stock pick is sitting on a new high as of yesterday’s close. For more on it click here.

I got their permission to share the new report by Equity Research with you. Read it by simply clicking here.

-Mike

Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. Because it is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this post. Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Sonoro Gold Corp. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $10,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of this first post (1/04/2020). This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.