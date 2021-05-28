Interview: Strong Breadth in Miners & Silver Resistance at $28.50 – Jordan Roy-Byrne (05/28/2021)

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder of The Daily Gold did this interview to outline some of the extreme short term breadth levels in HUI and GDXJ. With 100% of stocks in the HUI over the 20 and 50 day moving-averages and 96% of the stocks in GDXJ are over those moving averages as well. We also recap the strong month of May for gold and how gold and silver are set up for June.