Gareth Porter on the Increasing Power Shift Toward Hard-Liners in Iran – Source – Scott Horton Show (05/28/2021)

Scott Horton talked to Gareth Porter about the national political scene in Iran, where, in large part thanks to U.S. intervention, the population is increasingly aligning behind the most conservative forces, and moving away from President Rouhani. “Iranians, Porter says, have very little trust that America will negotiate in good faith, and there is now less support than ever for the JCPOA, which the Biden administration is supposedly trying to renegotiate,” writes Horton.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=9A4AkTrPuLg