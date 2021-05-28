Stockchartoftheweek, LYNX.cn, Nevada King, Newfoundgold, Gold , Silver , Crypto and more! – David Skarica (05/28/2021)

David Skarica gives an update on the markets, including stocks he is in and gold, silver, crypto and more.

 

Lynx to Acquire Controlling Interest in a Bank CLICK HERE

Nevada King acquires 100 Percent Interest in Iron Point CLICK HERE

Newfoundgold announces more outstanding Drill results in Newfoundland CLICK HERE

Disclosure David owns shares in NKG.v and lynx.cn , NKG.v NFG.v and Lynx.cn are all sponsors of stockchartoftheday . He owns calls on SLV

 

