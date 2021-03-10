National Security State Justification – Source – Ochelli Effect (03/10/2021)

Jacob Hornberger was the guest in the first hour of The Ochelli Effect. The Future of Freedom Foundation is hosting a series of presentations by well-known JFK Assassination researchers. There is a fair amount of discussion devoted to the Kennedy assassination and why it still matters 58 years after the fact.

Chuck and Jacob discussed the structure and speakers that will be presented. It is free, but you have to register at the FFF.ORG website. Chuck thinks it is a solid conference line-up and recommends it.