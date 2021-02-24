Stock Trading 101 – How The Stock Market Works – Mike Swanson

This is part II of my series of Stock Trading 101 videos, my free stock market course. We are starting with the basics and building from there. Really if you build a house and don’t have a foundation then you’ll never be able to complete it. Successful stock trading or trading in any market requires knowing how the stock market works. There are three simple patterns at play in any market and in this video I show you what they are and why they exist. Everything else you do in trading and even investing must derive from knowing this in order to work – strategies people use in the market must build off this in order to function or else one is just throwing money at things randomly.

