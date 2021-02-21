Stock Trading 101 – Intro And A Few Resources For This Free Stock Trading Course – Mike Swanson

This is video number one in what will be a free stock trading course I am calling stock trading 101. In this introduction I talked about a few key information resources someone new to the stock market should use to help get themselves access to good information and started. Most people are getting into the market via trading apps with no other tools, which they need to get a successful start, so it is my goal to get them moving in the right direction.

