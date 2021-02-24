Hancock Collection In Denial – Source – Ochelli Effect (02/24/2021)

“This is the third installment in a planned series featuring the collected works of Author Larry Hancock, we explore the book, In Denial: Secret Wars with Air Strikes and Tanks?…..In this episode, Larry and Chuck discuss the lessons that seemed learned and yet remain unimplemented by American Intelligence. A section on the success of Vladamir Putin is also included. The Phoenix Program and The alleged War on Terror also take up some time in the conversation. A listener asked Larry about current actions that may or may not be part of the material for a follow-up to In Denial. The National Security section of this series has a few more twists and turns left before the Political Assassinations area is explored. We intend to cover each book by Larry Hancock and hope you enjoy the podcasts,” writes Chuck Ochelli.

In Denial: Secret Wars with Air Strikes and Tanks?:

