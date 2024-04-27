HOW TO HANDLE MARKET PRICE GAPS, FEAR, AND FOMO – CHRIS VERMEULEN

Earning season is upon us. How is that affecting the markets?

A brief synopsis of topics and charts I cover include:

Small caps are down, while large caps are up.

Sentiment of the market.

Put/Call ratio.

Comparing price action from day to day.

When the market doesn’t know what to do, expect volatility to increase as FOMO takes hold.

Bonds are in a downtrend.

US Dollar has a little bit of a bull-flag.

Precious metals are finding a bit of a bounce.

Crude oil is finding support.

Energy stocks are climbing their way back up.

Copper, though in a resistance zone, has been having a nice run-up.

BAN hotlist – is anything popping with a new trigger?

Long-term vs short-term trend.

