With Stock Market Dip Is Now The Time To Buy NVDA Stock? (Plus Masses Totally Ignore Gold Breakout)

We are getting a little dip in the stock market. It started on Friday when the markets gapped up and finished the day in the red and is continuing this week. On Friday NVDA gapped up 5% and finished down 4% to make a classic “key reversal.” Is it time to buy it? I advocate trading with a strategy and not just chasing something, because you see it go up or everyone talk about it. I liked the idea of buying it 14 months ago and not so much now. I’m more interested in gold, silver, and mining stocks at this moment in time.

To grab my Two Fold Formula trading pattern go here.

