Inside WallStreetWindow – I Have Done Some Buying In Mining Stocks, Gold, and Silver

By
Michael Swanson
-

In the last podcast I told you I did some recent selling in my accounts. I want to update you to tell you that I have bought back into mining stocks and added some to my exposure to gold and silver metals ETF’s in my investment accounts.

