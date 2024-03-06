Crypto Straight Talk: The Mechanism That Will Make Bitcoin Go Up Will Make It Crash One Day Too

The very thing that makes the crypto market, and Bitcoin, the perfect instrument of financial speculation, will one day cause it to crash. Bitcoin is not a stock and has no connection to anything in the real world. This makes it perfect for people to dream about it going up to any price they can imagine, because the prices have no basis in reality. That is making it go up, but will one day make it crash, and when that happens money will flow into safe havens like gold and silver. Silver stacking today for that day when it comes makes all the sense in the world to do.

-Mike