Today I spoke with Chris Vermeulen of www.thetechnicaltraders.com to get his views about the current stock market rally and the recent action in Bitcoin and gold, which has gone to new all-time highs. Chris talked about seasonal historic price patterns that have played out for the markets, accumulation and distribution patterns on technical analysis charts, and where he thinks gold is likely to go in the next few years.

