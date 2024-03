I talked with Jordan Roy-Byrne of thedailygold.com about the recent historic rally in the price of gold to new all times. Gold mining stocks and silver so far have lagged that gold price move, but are likely to start to play catch up. Jordan has been following the metals markets closely for years and I talked with him about several key technical analysis metrics he is now watching and what he expects is to come next in this update.

To read his article on the cup and handle pattern go here.

-Mike