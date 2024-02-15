This Trend Analysis Of Stock Market Shows That A Bear Market Is Not Starting Right Now

Home Stock Market News This Trend Analysis Of Stock Market Shows That A Bear Market Is...

A simple technical analysis of the price trends of the stock market shows that a bear market is not starting right now. The stock market took a hit Tuesday, with 90% of the volume on the SPX being sell volume, but the primary bull trend remains intact and it will simply take time for the type of further deterioration required to make a bear market to happen – if it does at all.

