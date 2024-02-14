Inside WallStreetWindow – Stock Market Internal Deterioration Last Week Warned Bull Trap Was Coming

The stock market took a hit this Tuesday. Before the opening bell bad CPI numbers came out that showed that inflation is not really going away. That scrambled the odds for when and how many interest rate cuts will come this year, but it is the market scructure that is the most important thing to focus on in navigating the markets. It warned that the rally was in its final inning last week, but is this really the start of a bear market? My article this past Sunday focused on that and you can find it here.