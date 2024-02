Swing trading is a stock trading strategy that is based on pure price action and analysis of a stock – what is termed technical analysis. In this video I explain why it works and a simple way to implement it with stop loss orders to lock in gains as they grow and to limit potential losses. I see swing trading as a building block that is part of my “Two Fold Formula.” This is the single most powerful trading pattern I have used to find stocks to buy that I have ever used.

-Mike