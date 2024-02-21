DISTRIBUTION SELLING – WHAT IT TELLS US ABOUT WHAT BIG MONEY IS DOING – CHRIS VERMEULEN

DISTRIBUTION SELLING – WHAT IT TELLS US ABOUT WHAT BIG MONEY IS...

With equities set to open slightly lower, how can moving averages and whole numbers create an area of support and resistance?

Why the market and the VIX are moving up in tandem. What the put/call ratio can tell us about the sentiment of stock market participants.

Get Trading & Investing Signals

https://thetechnicaltraders.com/investment-solutions/

Read a brand-new book!

Asset Revesting

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.