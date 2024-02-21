Home Gold Stocks Simplifying Gold Macro Analysis

Simplifying Gold Macro Analysis

By
Jordan Roy-Byrne
-

We don’t need to make analyzing Gold so complicated. At present, it all revolves around the trajectory of the stock market. The Bond market has fallen into a secular bear. Whenever the stock market does, Gold & precious metals will explode higher.

Click Here to Learn About TheDailyGold Premium

Previous articleHow I Made $100k In The Stock Market In Twelve Months (One Stock Trading Strategy)
Jordan Roy-Byrne
http://www.thedailygold.com
Jordan Roy-Byrne, CMT, MFTA is the editor and publisher of TheDailyGold Premium service, our premium publication which emphasizes market timing and stock selection for precious metals investors. I’m a Chartered Market Technician and Master of Financial Technical Analysis. My Masters Thesis, which earned me the MFTA designation was published in the International Federation of Technical Analysis Journal. Currently, no other technical analyst covering precious metals possesses the MFTA designation. I earned a degree in General Studies from the University of Washington with a concentration in Internal Economic Development. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my wife, fitness, football and travel to National Parks. https://thedailygold.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR