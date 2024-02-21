Simplifying Gold Macro Analysis

Jordan Roy-Byrne, CMT, MFTA is the editor and publisher of TheDailyGold Premium service, our premium publication which emphasizes market timing and stock selection for precious metals investors. I’m a Chartered Market Technician and Master of Financial Technical Analysis. My Masters Thesis, which earned me the MFTA designation was published in the International Federation of Technical Analysis Journal. Currently, no other technical analyst covering precious metals possesses the MFTA designation. I earned a degree in General Studies from the University of Washington with a concentration in Internal Economic Development. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my wife, fitness, football and travel to National Parks. https://thedailygold.com/