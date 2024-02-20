How I Made $100k In The Stock Market In Twelve Months (One Stock Trading Strategy)

This is the first intro video in a series of vides I am going to do showing you how I made $100k in the stock market in twelve months. This is how it all began for me in the financial markets. I started out in the stock market with $15k and then quickly ran that up to $50k, but I then lost almost all of that. It is at that point that I realized that I needed to stick to one trading strategy that worked to win in the markets. That strategy is a variation of what is more popularly called “swing trading.”

-Mike