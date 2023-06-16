Howestreet Interview: Inflation Could Really Take Off in a Few Years

The stock market is rallying and almost all of the gains in the S&P 500 are due to five stocks – AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, NVDA, and GOOG. We are being told they are going up due to AI and that you must buy them to get into this new megatrend. If you take out these stocks the S&P 500 isn’t even up 5% this year. Meanwhile, gold and silver have been trending sideways and are looking like they are ready to turn up. Big picture, though, this is one interest rate hiking cycle that will likely see an even bigger one in the coming years. I discussed these topics and more with Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com.