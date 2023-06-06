Russia, Ukraine trade blame in dam collapse that threatens lives, ecosystem – Source – Global News

The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls collapsed on Tuesday, triggering floods, endangering Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies, as both sides of the war rushed to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the emergency. While working through mass evacuations throughout the Kherson region as a result of intense flooding, Ukraine called an emergency UN Security Council for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of the “internally detonation” of the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River. On the other hand, various Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area. This incident — Europe’s biggest in decades — added a stunning new dimension to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.