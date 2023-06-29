If You Own A House or Real Estate Of Any Kind, You Need To See This – Chris Vermeulen

If You Own A House or Real Estate Of Any Kind, You...

Chris delivers a special video report about the real estate market and whether or not right now is the time to invest.

Taking a look at a chart depicting Multifamily Starts (a dwelling with five or more units) it is easy to think that it’s a great time to get on board. But in looking a little deeper, after each major surge, the economy and markets go into a significant and prolonged downtrend.

The chart for Single-Family Starts shows a clear top and a developing trend of lower lows and lower highs. The Total Starts chart is also logging in lower lows and lower highs.

The Homebuilders ETF XHB shows a huge uptrend indicating that the average investor feels that the market correction has already happened.

Looking at the IYR chart from back in 2008, the pattern is looking a lot like it is right now. Is the tightening consolidation a red flag for what may soon come to pass?

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.