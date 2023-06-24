Cultural Memory, Climate Change, and the Potential Catastrophe of a Digital Dark Age w/ Charles Henry – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Charles Henry, President of the Council on Library and Information Resources, joins us to discuss the importance of preserving cultural memory and history in the digital age. Massive amount of information, if not properly maintained in this new digital era, could be lost to the sands of time. This incredible loss of knowledge, like the burning of the Library of Alexandria, would be catastrophic.. Simply put, it would amount to a digital dark age. In this conversation we discuss this issue in-depth as well as how climate change and it’s consequences pose an immense threat, even arguably the number one threat, to retaining human knowledge and cultural memory. We also touch upon issues such as film/cinema preservation, the disinformation/misinformation problem, the pros and cons of massive information proliferation in the digital age, the digital age’s amplification of marginalized voices, the digital memory hole and the problem with the “once it’s on the internet it’ll be around forever” mentality, and much, much more!