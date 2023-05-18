Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisor Request 2023 Special Election For Dan River Seat And Asks For Applications For Interim Candidates After Chesher Resignation

From a press release put out by Pittsylvania County government:

At their Business Meeting on May 16, 2023, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors (“Board”) voted unanimously to request a Special Election on November 7, 2023, to fill the Dan River Election District Representative vacancy, due to the recent resignation of the Honorable Timothy W. Chesher (“Chesher”). The County Attorney will file a Writ of Special Election with the Pittsylvania County Circuit Court (“Court”).



Chesher, who has been on the Board since January of 2022, submitted his resignation on April 20, 2023. Per the Code of Virginia, governing bodies are required to petition the Court for a Special Election within fifteen (15) days of a vacancy. Since the vacancy occurred more than ninety (90) days before the next General Election on November 7, 2023, the Special Election will occur then.



To fill the seat on an interim basis until December 31, 2023, the Board is soliciting applications from Dan River District residents who are interested in serving. The winner of the November 7, 2023, Special Election will complete the remaining two (2) years of Chesher’s term, which was set to run through December 31, 2025, at which point the seat will be up for its regularly scheduled election for a four (4)-year term.



Dan River District residents who would like to be considered for the interim appointment are required to send a resume and cover letter to Kaylyn M. McCluster, Deputy Clerk, by Monday, June 5, 2023, at 5:00 PM.



Interested candidates can submit their information in any of the following ways:

• On the Pittsylvania County website;

• Via email (Kaylyn.mccluster@pittgov.org);

• In person (Pittsylvania County Administration Building, 1 Center Street, Chatham, Virginia 2453); or

• Via mail (Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Attn: Kaylyn M. McCluster, P.O. Box 426, Chatham, Virginia 24531

