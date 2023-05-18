Festival In The Park offers three days of fun in Danville, Virginia

Danville’s springtime Festival in the Park opens Friday, May 19, in Ballou Park, which is located at 760 West Main St. This year’s three-day event once again features arts and crafts, children’s rides and activities, and music.
Festival hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 20; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
Friday night will be open mic night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, the entertainment begins at noon with Kuumba Dance, followed by the T.C. Carter Band at 1 p.m., Papa Thump at 2:30 p.m., The Bogeys at 4 p.m., The Old 97 Band at 6 p.m. and Cody Bradley at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, performing will be Dominique Prunty, Vicky Wilson and Divine Host at 1 p.m.; Divine Favor at 1:30 p.m.; Tru-Way at 2 p.m.; D. Morton & Gifted at 2:50 p.m.; and The Mickens at 4:30 p.m.
Entrance into the park and the concerts are free; there will be a cost for rides and vendors.
The full lineup can be found at www.DanvilleFestivalinthePark.com.