Murray Whittle Campaign For Westover Pittsylvania County Board Of Supervisors Seat Begins

Murray Whittle revealed that he is running for the Westover District seat for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supersivors just a few weeks ago on Facebook and made it official this week with an announcement in this week’s edition of the Chatham Star-Tribune. His announcement came out of the blue, as Mr. Whittle is a newcomer to politics, never having run before. As soon as he made it public on Facebook he started to meet with people in the county, and in his district, to find out what people are concerned about. He had his own thoughts about the county before he announced, and things he cares about, desiring to bring more “common sense” to the way things are run in the county. His campaign is gaining momentum. On Wednesday, one of the things Mr. Whittle did is put up another big sign on a voter’s lawn, visible from the road. From all accounts I have heard, he has been having a great response from Westover District residents.

Mr. Whittle also sent out a flyer last week listing the key priorities he is running on. As you can see, they include supporting fire and rescue departments, keeping our county shining (referring I believe to trash, landfills, and possible solar panel issues down the road), keeping taxes low, helping to grow small businesses, public safety, personal integrity, and having an open door policy with constituents.

As you can see on his flyer, on May 12 there is going to be an important Republican mass meeting in Chatham for people to choose who they want to get the Republican nomination. Jarrett Stone, Jennifer Wyatt, and Angie Harris are all vying for the Republican nomination in the Clerk of Court Race, while Ken Bowman and Frank Fox are doing so for the Chatham-Blairs Supervisor seat. Murray Whittle is going against Ron Scearce for the Republican nomination for the Westover Supervisor seat. I am supporting Jarrett Stone and Murray Whittle. This meeting formally will start at 6:30 at the community center in Chatham, but it is recommended that you go get there a little earlier as you have to register to vote in it, because they’ll need to confirm that you are a registered voter in the county.

If you want to go and vote at the Republican county mass meeting I did a post about the details you can find here.

-Mike