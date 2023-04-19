What Influence Does The Market Actually Have On Gold And Silver Prices – Sprott PM Projections – Chris Vermeulen

What Influence Does The Market Actually Have On Gold And Silver Prices...

Sign up for my free trading newsletter, and don’t miss the next opportunity!

Chris sits down with Craig Hemke of Sprott Money to talk about where the markets were and where they may be going next. Through the lens of technical analysis, Chris & Craig discuss the answers to the following questions:

Will the gold and silver miners continue to test the 5 DMA and keep to their strong uptrend? And for how long?

The daily chart of the QQQ shows that after the SVB collapse and subsequent bailout, the tech sector ripped to the upside. So why is the Russell 2000 going in the opposite direction? What is the disconnect?

What are indicators, for example, Fibonacci extensions, candles & wicks, cups & handles, etc., showing may happen to the markets overall and to individual sectors?

Why are metals and miners still heading in the opposite direction? Does this have any correlation to what is happening in the banking sector?

What are the upside projections for gold and silver?

And finally, at the end of the day, which do you think will ultimately produce a bigger return – high risk & high reward OR low risk & medium reward?

Get Trading & Investing Signals

https://thetechnicaltraders.com/ban-individual-investor/

Get The Gold And Oil Guy Momentum & Swing Trade Signals

https://www.thegoldandoilguy.com/

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.