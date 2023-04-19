Russian missiles strike buildings in Sloviansk, Ukraine, killing at least 11 – Source – WikiNews

On Saturday, authorities in Sloviansk, Ukraine said at least 11 people were dead and 21 injured after seven Russian S-300 missiles hit the city on Friday, ahead of Orthodox Easter this weekend.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the partially occupied region of Donetsk, claimed S-300 missiles, which were designed as surface-to-air missiles, were responsible for the strike.

The attack hit a residential area in the city, according to Ukrainian sources. One victim was reportedly a two-year-old boy pulled from the wreckage who died en route to hospital.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Friday: “The evil state once again demonstrates its essence […] Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life.”

Zelenskyy tweeted: “Not a single hour of this week before Orthodox Easter passed without [Russian] murders and terror. This is an evil state, and it will lose. To win is our duty to humanity as such. And we will win! The longer-range Ukrainian strikes are, the sooner Russian atrocities will end.”

Sloviansk is 45 kilometers (28 mi) north-west of contested Bakhmut.

This article originally posted here under Creative Commons License 2.5.