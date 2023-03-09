True Grit Bull Bash To Be Held This Weekend At Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex Outside Chatham, Virginia

True Grit Bull Bash To Be Held This Weekend At Olde Dominion...

This weekend the True Grit Bull Bash will be held at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, right outside Chatham, Virginia off of highway 29. In order to attend you must purchase a ticket. Here are the details from the Facebook event page that has been put up for this event:

Friday and Saturday, March 10th & 11th is our 12th Annual True Grit Extreme Bull Bash event!

Please read the information below prior to purchasing your tickets.

Venue doors open at 5:30 each night and the show starts at 7:30!

*Pricing below is good through February 10, 2023 at which time each ticket level will increase $5 per ticket:

Reserved Concourse General – $30.00

Ringside – $25.00

General Admission: (Section 304-305) – $15.00

General Admission: (Section 401) – $10.00

(check the layout to know exactly which section you are purchasing)

Limited RESERVED parking is available for prepurchase online for $10 (Mirror tags will be mailed after purchase)

Day of Event parking options: Premier parking lot for $5 (cash only) or Free parking in Farmer’s Market Lot

No ATM available onsite.