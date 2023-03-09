(Free Saturday Concert) Tournament Town Downtown: Featuring The Breakfast Club and Muddy Creek Revival In Greensboro, North Carolina

Join everyone for a free Tournament Town concert outside of One Thirteen Brewhouse with The Breakfast Club and Muddy Creek Revival!

Enjoy food and drinks from Stumble Stilskins and One Thirteen, along with 80’s hits and country/rock tunes. Food trucks will be on hand.

The Breakfast Club® is the longest running, most recognized ’80’s tribute band in the United States. The members of The Breakfast Club® have shared the stage with numerous music legends including Whitesnake, The Romantics, Poison, Drivin’n’Cryin’, Hootie and The Blowfish, White Lion, The Smithereens, Edwin McCain, and many others.

The concert will take place from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Greene Street, in front of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar in Downtown Greensboro. Admission is free.

Location is 113 North Green Street, just two blocks away from the Greensboro Culture Center. More information available on the Facebook event page you can find here.