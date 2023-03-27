Police Make Arrest in Woodberry Hills Elementary School Arson In Danville, Virginia

The Danville Police Department has arrested and charged David Avery Meyer, 20, following an arson that occurred at Woodberry Hills Elementary School over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 25, the Danville Police Department was called to assist the Danville Fire Department with an arson investigation at the elementary school, where the kitchen was set on fire. Click here for the fire department’s press release regarding the fire.

A Danville Utilities worker initially spotted Meyer in the woods nearby the school, where he had set a stump on fire. The utility worker and members of Danville Fire Department’s Engine 6 engaged with Meyer until police arrived. He was detained by police without incident.

Meyer has been charged with:

Burning or Destroying a Building by Fire

Careless Damage of Property by Fire

Trespass on Church or School Property

Meyer is currently in the Danville City Jail.

