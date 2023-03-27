Must Love Dogs Festival II To Be Held in Greensboro April 2, 2023

Guilford County Animal Services invites citizens to join us on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 from 12pm to 4pm at Bur-Mil Park located at 5834 Bur Mill Club Rd. Greensboro, NC 27410 for our annual Must Love Dogs Festival! The festival is to promote heartworm education and raise funds for Guilford County Animal Services Have-A-Heart fund to treat shelter dogs that are heartworm positive.

Come out and enjoy all our fun filled festival has to offer! We will have adoptable dogs available at the festival, 10+ food trucks, over 50 vendors and various activities! 10% of all profits our food truck and vendor partners make at the event will be donated to our Have-A-Heart fund!

We would love for you to bring your family as well as your pet friendly dogs out to the festival for some doggone good fun! We will host a doggy themed egg hunt around the beautiful Bur-Mil Lake, a no mess painting station, a kids crafting station, Dog and Human Yoga, a doggy pool, face painting, caricatures and more! Please see our vendor and event lists below for more information.

We would like to thank our partners at Guilford Parks for hosting us again this year. If you would like more information on Bur-Mil Park, please visit Bur-Mil Park’s website.

Donate to the Have-A-Heart Fund and proceeds will go directly toward rehabilitating dogs who have this painful and deadly disease.

Guilford County is a local government and as a political subdivision of the State of North Carolina, is an organization qualified to receive tax-deductible contributions.

Your contribution will be used solely for public purposes in supporting Guilford County Animal Services’ Have-A-Heart Fund and therefore is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Use the button below to make a donation online. Or send your contribution to: Guilford County Animal Services/Donations 980 Guilford College Rd. Greensboro, NC 27409

