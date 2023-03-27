Home Greensboro and Guilford County News Must Love Dogs Festival II To Be Held in Greensboro April 2,...

Must Love Dogs Festival II To Be Held in Greensboro April 2, 2023

By
wsw staff
-

Guilford County Animal Services invites citizens to join us on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 from 12pm to 4pm at Bur-Mil Park located at 5834 Bur Mill Club Rd. Greensboro, NC 27410 for our annual Must Love Dogs Festival! The festival is to promote heartworm education and raise funds for Guilford County Animal Services Have-A-Heart fund to treat shelter dogs that are heartworm positive. 

 Come out and enjoy all our fun filled festival has to offer! We will have adoptable dogs available at the festival, 10+ food trucks, over 50 vendors and various activities! 10% of all profits our food truck and vendor partners make at the event will be donated to our Have-A-Heart fund! 

We would love for you to bring your family as well as your pet friendly dogs out to the festival for some doggone good fun! We will host a doggy themed egg hunt around the beautiful Bur-Mil Lake, a no mess painting station, a kids crafting station, Dog and Human Yoga, a doggy pool, face painting, caricatures and more! Please see our vendor and event lists below for more information. 

We would like to thank our partners at Guilford Parks for hosting us again this year. If you would like more information on Bur-Mil Park, please visit Bur-Mil Park’s website.

Donate To Our Have A Heart Fund
Donate to the Have-A-Heart Fund and proceeds will go directly toward rehabilitating dogs who have this painful and deadly disease.

Guilford County is a local government and as a political subdivision of the State of North Carolina, is an organization qualified to receive tax-deductible contributions.

Your contribution will be used solely for public purposes in supporting Guilford County Animal Services’ Have-A-Heart Fund and therefore is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Use the button below to make a donation online.  Or send your contribution to: Guilford County Animal Services/Donations 980 Guilford College Rd. Greensboro, NC 27409
Guilford County Animal Services Tents and Trailer
Participating Food Trucks, Vendors and Organizations

Food Trucks

Just GrillinJust Grillin Facebook PageBBQ
Little HalosLittle Halos Facebook Pagemini donuts
King’s Court ConcessionsKing’s Court Concessions Facebook PageLemonaide, sweet tea, shaved ice
West Coast Wanderer LLCWest Coast Wanderer Facebook PageCalifornia Food Truck
Defense DogsDefense Dogs Facebook Pagehot dog truck – Free Pup Cups!
Drapers Funnel CakesDraper’s Funnel Cakes Facebook PageFunnel Cakes
Taco Bros Food Truckwww.tacobrosfoodtruck.comTacos
Bull City Ciderworkshttps://www.bullcityciderworks.com/Cider
Que SazonQue Sazon Facebok PageColumbian Food

Activity Vendors 

Ever After Art Studiohttp://everafterartnc.comDog Painting and Fluid Art Items
Painted Grapehttp://PaintedGrapeNC.comFace Painting and selling DIY Craft Kits
Rooted Studiowww.rootedstudioyoga.comDog Yoga and Plant Sales
A Child’s Creative CuriosityA Child’s Creative Curiosity Facebook PageChild’s Crafts
Noah’s Bark Mobile GroomingNoah’s Bark Mobile Pet Grooming Facebook PageDog Grooming and Doggy Pool
Penny’s Colorful Lifehttp://pennyscolorfullife.comCaricatures
Foothills Foam Factoryhttp://foothillsfoamfactory.comPet Foam Parties

Vendors

Healing Hands Therapeutic RanchHealing Hands Facebook PageChild Therapy
Best 4K9https://best4k9.comDog Food Store
Tupperware ConsultantsNo Website ProvidedTupperware Containers
BackyardGrownSavagewww.backyardgrownsavage.comherbal/holistic products.
ThirtyOne Giftshttps://www.mythirtyone.com/us/en/pennyspursepackBags and Totes
Westminster Wood WorksWestminster Wood Works Facebook PageWoodwork Items
Ceaseless Customs WorkshopCeaseless Customs Workshopwoodwork, furniature, candles
Color Streethttps://linktr.ee/baileyssgcornerMakeup
Pages Of Magichttps://www.etsy.com/shop/PagesOfMagicShopStickers
Bull City TreasuresBull City Treasures Facebook PageCrafts and Signs
Crazy Pups BoutiqueCrazy Pups Boutique Facebook PageDog collars, bows and signs
Paparazzi JewelryPaparazzi Jewelry Facebook PageJewelry
Noah&Abby crafts by HeatherCrafts By Heather Facebook PageJewelry
the Curvy Fox Boutiquewww.thecurvyfoxboutique.comPlus size clothing
Chloe Rose DesignsChloe Rose Designs Facebook PageTshirts
Gutierrez WoodworkingGutierrez Woodworking Instagram Pagewoodworking
Orbitten ShopOrbitten Shop Facebook PageResin Maker
The Pup Pie Shop LLChttp://thepup-pieshop.comdog treats
Nerys Mexican AccessoriesNerys Mexican Accessories Facebook PageMexican cultural items
Green Witch MysticsGreen Witch Mystics Facebook PageWire Wrapped Jewelry and Crystals
L.A. Sudshttps://lasuds.myshopify.com/Bath bombs
Bark House BoutiqueNo Website ProvidedT-shirts, as well as up-cycled, recycled, dog related items
Twofoots Bakery LLCTwofoots Bakery Facebook PageTreats for dogs and people
Arf Scarf by SharonArf Scarf Facebook PageDog scarfs and Bow Ties
Color Street IINo Website Providedmakeup
SeneGenceHttp://linktr.ee/bySarahLouBeauty Supplies
LH & Co.No Website ProvidedBleached T-shirts
Karina Morales Art&PlantsKarina Morales Art&Plants Facebook PageArt and Houseplant Items
Bulldog Crafty DesignsBulldog Crafty Designs Facebook PageSoaps and Crafts
Sew LillySew Lilly Facebook PageSewn dog accessories, bags and wallets
Two Beach BlondiesNo Website Providedhandmade jewelry
All Pets Consideredhttp://allpetsconsidered.compet supplies

Organizations

Guilford County DSSGuilford County DSS WebsiteDepartment of Social Services
NCAT Pre-Veterinary Medical AssociationNCAT Pre-Veterinary PageVeterinary Medical Association
Kisco Senior Livingwww.kiscoseniorliving.comSenior Living Facilities (Heritage Greens)
Partners Ending Homelessnesshttps://pehgc.orgAssistance for Homeless
HonorBridgehttps://honorbridge.org/Organ Donation
Piedmont Communities SN& Wellness Clinichttp://pcspayneuter.comVeterinary Clinic
City of Greensboro – Water Resourceswww.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterWater Resources
Triad Golden Retriever Rescuehttp://tgrr.orgGolden Retriever Rescue
Camp Bow-Wowwww.campbowwow.com/greensboroDoggy Daycare
Almost Home Boarding & Groominghttps://www.almosthome-kennels.comDog Boarding
State Farm Agentwww.KloppInsurance.comInsurance
Doggos Park & Pubhttps://www.doggosparkandpub.com/Dog Park and Pub
Altmeyer Funeral Services and Crematoryhttps://altmeyer.com/Pet Cremation Services

