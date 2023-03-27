Must Love Dogs Festival II To Be Held in Greensboro April 2, 2023

Guilford County Animal Services invites citizens to join us on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 from 12pm to 4pm at Bur-Mil Park located at 5834 Bur Mill Club Rd. Greensboro, NC 27410 for our annual Must Love Dogs Festival! The festival is to promote heartworm education and raise funds for Guilford County Animal Services Have-A-Heart fund to treat shelter dogs that are heartworm positive.
Come out and enjoy all our fun filled festival has to offer! We will have adoptable dogs available at the festival, 10+ food trucks, over 50 vendors and various activities! 10% of all profits our food truck and vendor partners make at the event will be donated to our Have-A-Heart fund!
We would love for you to bring your family as well as your pet friendly dogs out to the festival for some doggone good fun! We will host a doggy themed egg hunt around the beautiful Bur-Mil Lake, a no mess painting station, a kids crafting station, Dog and Human Yoga, a doggy pool, face painting, caricatures and more! Please see our vendor and event lists below for more information.
We would like to thank our partners at Guilford Parks for hosting us again this year. If you would like more information on Bur-Mil Park, please visit Bur-Mil Park’s website.
Donate to the Have-A-Heart Fund and proceeds will go directly toward rehabilitating dogs who have this painful and deadly disease.
Guilford County is a local government and as a political subdivision of the State of North Carolina, is an organization qualified to receive tax-deductible contributions.
Your contribution will be used solely for public purposes in supporting Guilford County Animal Services’ Have-A-Heart Fund and therefore is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
|Use the button below to make a donation online.
|Or send your contribution to: Guilford County Animal Services/Donations 980 Guilford College Rd. Greensboro, NC 27409
Food Trucks
|Just Grillin
|Just Grillin Facebook Page
|BBQ
|Little Halos
|Little Halos Facebook Page
|mini donuts
|King’s Court Concessions
|King’s Court Concessions Facebook Page
|Lemonaide, sweet tea, shaved ice
|West Coast Wanderer LLC
|West Coast Wanderer Facebook Page
|California Food Truck
|Defense Dogs
|Defense Dogs Facebook Page
|hot dog truck – Free Pup Cups!
|Drapers Funnel Cakes
|Draper’s Funnel Cakes Facebook Page
|Funnel Cakes
|Taco Bros Food Truck
|www.tacobrosfoodtruck.com
|Tacos
|Bull City Ciderworks
|https://www.bullcityciderworks.com/
|Cider
|Que Sazon
|Que Sazon Facebok Page
|Columbian Food
Activity Vendors
|Ever After Art Studio
|http://everafterartnc.com
|Dog Painting and Fluid Art Items
|Painted Grape
|http://PaintedGrapeNC.com
|Face Painting and selling DIY Craft Kits
|Rooted Studio
|www.rootedstudioyoga.com
|Dog Yoga and Plant Sales
|A Child’s Creative Curiosity
|A Child’s Creative Curiosity Facebook Page
|Child’s Crafts
|Noah’s Bark Mobile Grooming
|Noah’s Bark Mobile Pet Grooming Facebook Page
|Dog Grooming and Doggy Pool
|Penny’s Colorful Life
|http://pennyscolorfullife.com
|Caricatures
|Foothills Foam Factory
|http://foothillsfoamfactory.com
|Pet Foam Parties
Vendors
|Healing Hands Therapeutic Ranch
|Healing Hands Facebook Page
|Child Therapy
|Best 4K9
|https://best4k9.com
|Dog Food Store
|Tupperware Consultants
|No Website Provided
|Tupperware Containers
|BackyardGrownSavage
|www.backyardgrownsavage.com
|herbal/holistic products.
|ThirtyOne Gifts
|https://www.mythirtyone.com/us/en/pennyspursepack
|Bags and Totes
|Westminster Wood Works
|Westminster Wood Works Facebook Page
|Woodwork Items
|Ceaseless Customs Workshop
|Ceaseless Customs Workshop
|woodwork, furniature, candles
|Color Street
|https://linktr.ee/baileyssgcorner
|Makeup
|Pages Of Magic
|https://www.etsy.com/shop/PagesOfMagicShop
|Stickers
|Bull City Treasures
|Bull City Treasures Facebook Page
|Crafts and Signs
|Crazy Pups Boutique
|Crazy Pups Boutique Facebook Page
|Dog collars, bows and signs
|Paparazzi Jewelry
|Paparazzi Jewelry Facebook Page
|Jewelry
|Noah&Abby crafts by Heather
|Crafts By Heather Facebook Page
|Jewelry
|the Curvy Fox Boutique
|www.thecurvyfoxboutique.com
|Plus size clothing
|Chloe Rose Designs
|Chloe Rose Designs Facebook Page
|Tshirts
|Gutierrez Woodworking
|Gutierrez Woodworking Instagram Page
|woodworking
|Orbitten Shop
|Orbitten Shop Facebook Page
|Resin Maker
|The Pup Pie Shop LLC
|http://thepup-pieshop.com
|dog treats
|Nerys Mexican Accessories
|Nerys Mexican Accessories Facebook Page
|Mexican cultural items
|Green Witch Mystics
|Green Witch Mystics Facebook Page
|Wire Wrapped Jewelry and Crystals
|L.A. Suds
|https://lasuds.myshopify.com/
|Bath bombs
|Bark House Boutique
|No Website Provided
|T-shirts, as well as up-cycled, recycled, dog related items
|Twofoots Bakery LLC
|Twofoots Bakery Facebook Page
|Treats for dogs and people
|Arf Scarf by Sharon
|Arf Scarf Facebook Page
|Dog scarfs and Bow Ties
|Color Street II
|No Website Provided
|makeup
|SeneGence
|Http://linktr.ee/bySarahLou
|Beauty Supplies
|LH & Co.
|No Website Provided
|Bleached T-shirts
|Karina Morales Art&Plants
|Karina Morales Art&Plants Facebook Page
|Art and Houseplant Items
|Bulldog Crafty Designs
|Bulldog Crafty Designs Facebook Page
|Soaps and Crafts
|Sew Lilly
|Sew Lilly Facebook Page
|Sewn dog accessories, bags and wallets
|Two Beach Blondies
|No Website Provided
|handmade jewelry
|All Pets Considered
|http://allpetsconsidered.com
|pet supplies
Organizations
|Guilford County DSS
|Guilford County DSS Website
|Department of Social Services
|NCAT Pre-Veterinary Medical Association
|NCAT Pre-Veterinary Page
|Veterinary Medical Association
|Kisco Senior Living
|www.kiscoseniorliving.com
|Senior Living Facilities (Heritage Greens)
|Partners Ending Homelessness
|https://pehgc.org
|Assistance for Homeless
|HonorBridge
|https://honorbridge.org/
|Organ Donation
|Piedmont Communities SN& Wellness Clinic
|http://pcspayneuter.com
|Veterinary Clinic
|City of Greensboro – Water Resources
|www.greensboro-nc.gov/Water
|Water Resources
|Triad Golden Retriever Rescue
|http://tgrr.org
|Golden Retriever Rescue
|Camp Bow-Wow
|www.campbowwow.com/greensboro
|Doggy Daycare
|Almost Home Boarding & Grooming
|https://www.almosthome-kennels.com
|Dog Boarding
|State Farm Agent
|www.KloppInsurance.com
|Insurance
|Doggos Park & Pub
|https://www.doggosparkandpub.com/
|Dog Park and Pub
|Altmeyer Funeral Services and Crematory
|https://altmeyer.com/
|Pet Cremation Services
