Jim Scearce Lawsuit Against Vic Ingram And The Pittsylvania County Supervisors Dismissed In Court – Mike Swanson

Westover Supervisor Ron Searce’s brother, Jim Scearce, had his lawsuit against Supervisor Vic Ingram and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supersvisors dismissed in court this morning. Mr. Ingram broke this news on his Facebook page. The Chatham Star-Tribune reported on the lawsuit and I looked at the filing that Mr. Scearce made with the court. In it he claimed that Mr. Ingram had secret meetings with other board members who were members of the Naming Committee in violation of open meeting laws. Ingram had talked to another supervisor on the phone about the naming of a new jail to built in Chatham. However, for it to be a meeting, there has to be more than two supervisors present. I wasn’t at the court hearing, but I’m guessing these reasons have something to do why the lawsuit was dismissed. Ingram kicked off his re-election campaign yesterday, so if the suit was an attempt to stop him from doing so it was a total failure.

Regardless here, is the post Ingram made about.

UPDATE: Danville Register and Bee reports on what happened in the courtroom:

Judge tosses suit against Pittsylvania County supervisor claiming violation of open meeting laws