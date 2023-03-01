Vic Ingram Announces Re-election Campaign as the Tunstall District Representative on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors

Vic Ingram made the following statement today: “I am pleased to announce that I am seeking re-election as the Tunstall District Representative on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. When I ran in 2019, I committed to work diligently to bring growth through economic development, and I pledged to fully support law enforcement, public safety, and our blue ribbon educational system. I am proud to say that I’ve done just that.”

“My life has been one of service. From being a volunteer fireman, to serving in the United States Air Force, and then retiring after serving 34 years in law enforcement. Beginning in my teenage years right up until today, all I’ve ever wanted to do is serve my community. It’s truly been an honor to represent my constituents in the Tunstall District, as well as all the citizens of Pittsylvania County. I would appreciate your vote and support on November 7th.”

For more information on his campaign you can follow his Facebook page here.