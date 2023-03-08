Jarrett Stone Announces Run For Pittsylvania County Clerk of Circuit Court

Jarrett Stone filed with the Registrar’s Office to run for the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court for Pittsylvania County

Jarrett has been a law enforcement officer for over twenty years, fifteen of which were at a supervisory level. He resides with his wife Amber (A Market Director for SOVAH) in the Callands, Virginia district. He and his wife have three children and a family dog. Jarrett has a proven record of Leadership, Commitment, and Service.

Jarrett is a 1996 Tunstall High school Graduate and later earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Homeland Security from Liberty University. He is also a graduate of the Piedmont Criminal Justice Training Academy. There he was a recipient of the gold medal for physical fitness. He’s also a graduate of the Leadership Southside program.

He has a certification from the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS); Crisis Intervention Team (CIT); Field Training Officer (FTO); FEMA Certifications in IS800.c, IS200.b; Incident Command System Training 300 (ICS); Courtroom Security; Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN); National Crime Information Center (NCIC); Interpersonal Communication; Former Jail Emergency Tactics Team member (JETT); Former Taser Instructor.

He is a life-time member of County Line Christian Church, a member of both the Virginia Sheriff’s Association and Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. He is also a board member of the Pittsylvania Historical Society, and a candidate member of the Callands Fire and Rescue Department.

Jarrett has experience supervising in a high volume and fast paced office environment. He has been committed to upholding the public trust for over twenty years in his law enforcement career. If elected to the position of Clerk of Circuit Court, he pledges to continue to serve the concerns of the citizens, putting them first.