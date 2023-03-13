Bank Runs, Federal Reserve Pivots, Inflation, and The Price Of Gold (A Talk With David Skarica) – Mike Swanson

This has been a wild few days in the financial markets, with a run on Silicon Valley Bank last week that provoked selling in the US stock market and sharp drops in the shares of regional banks. The odds of future Federal Reserve hikes have shifted dramatically and we are now at the end of this Fed tightening cycle. This could be a problem for future inflation, but it is now helping to push up the price of gold and silver. I talk about all of these developments with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net in this video discussion with him.

-Mike