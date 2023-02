In this video we discuss why Gold’s cup and handle pattern remains intact and is super bullish. Gold fits the parameters of a very strong cup and handle pattern. The right side of the cup is higher than the left and the handle consolidation has retraced only 38% of the preceding advance (ex 2% of the time).

Gold has not broken out yet, obviously, but based on the time that a handle can last, Gold should breakout in the next 12 months.

