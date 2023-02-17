“I live day to day,” doctor in Argentina says as inflation nears 100% – Source – Global News

Argentinians are increasingly feeling the impact of one of the world’s highest inflation rates, with annual price rises nearing 100 per cent, straining people’s wallets as the cost of food, gas and services far outstrips salaries. The South American country, which has grappled with high inflation for years, is set to announce January data on Tuesday, with monthly inflation expected to accelerate to around 6 per cent and the 12-month figure nearing three digits. “The truth is that I live day to day, I look for low prices, and I go to markets. We look for where the meat is cheaper, the vegetables are cheaper, and hunt for online promotions to get by,” said Gisella Saluzzo, 30, a doctor in Buenos Aires. Rampant inflation has weighed heavily upon the economy, forcing the central bank to hike interest rates to a high of 75 per cent, and has battered the popularity of the center-left Peronist government of President Alberto Fernandez.