Although it looks like it, Silver is not in a cup and handle pattern formation because it has corrected too much. That does not preclude the chart looking super bullish when Silver surpasses major resistance at $27.

Gold is in a cup and handle pattern and a strong one as long as it continues to hold above the 38% retracement at $1675. It’s also a stronger than normal pattern.

There is no bull flag pattern in Silver. It corrected too much falling below $22.

