Sip & Paint a Shamrock Truck @ Golden Leaf Bistro In Danville, Virginia Today

Today from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM there will be a Sip & Paint a Shamrock Truck event at the Golden Leaf Bistro in Danville, Virginia. you can bring a date or your best friends and join everyone at The Golden Leaf Bistro in Danville on Saturday, February 11 at 10:30 am to paint this adorable shamrock truck with lots of fun details. Create a perfect decoration for your home or office door. Aprons and all supplies will be provided to paint this wood door hanger. Tickets are $39.00

Kate Wells, That Crafty Diva, will guide you through the painting process and make sure that you are happy with your finished product.

The Golden Leaf Bistro is located in the Tobacco Warehouse District in Danville, Virginia. Golden Leaf Bistro is a full service restaurant offering an exceptional variety of culinary delights. We offer two private dining rooms which can accommodate groups up to sixteen patrons. Golden Leaf Bistro also offers a large outdoor patio that will comfortably seat sixty patrons, and is seasonally available.

For more information on this event check out this Facebook page.