Danville Fire Department rescues victim from structure fire Saturday morning

The Danville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 10 Garland St at 1;48 this morning. Crews arrived with a three minute response time to find a single family residential structure with fire showing from the front window of the structure. Witnesses in the street reported a victim inside the structure. Crews made entry into the structure and were able to locate a female inside a back room with the door closed. Crews removed the victim who was checked by EMS and refused further treatment. The fire was extinguished leaving heavy fire damage to a bedroom and moderate smoke and heat damage to the remainder of the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Danville Fire Departments, Fire Marshalls office. Three engines, one Ladder truck, one safety officer and a Battalion Chief Responded. Crews were on scene for approximately four hours. No other injuries were reported.

Battalion Chief, F.D. Fowler

SOURCE